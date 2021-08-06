Lily Allen had a long history with her body image and sobriety, but she claims that she's over it as she's constantly proving that she's healthier than ever. Recently one outlet suggests that the singer has been obsessed with appearing skinnier; is this true?

According to a report published by Woman's Day, fans are worried about Allen's health as she appears thinner recently.

One source claims that the singer has felt better and put her "party animal" past behind tying the knot with "Stranger Things" actor David Harbour.

However, another insider stated that even though she's sober now, she's using her "obssession" with being thin as a "replacement" for all the substances she used in the past.

Lily Allen Being Obsessed With Being Thin Debunked

Following the report, Gossip Cop published an article to debunk the tabloid's claims.

The outlet quoted one Instagram comment on the singer's post, saying, "I've never seen you this thin."

Allen noticed the comment and replied with her explanation, "You've never seen me two years completely sober, not smoking, and exercising every day." she wrote.

The outlet also noted that the tabloid's article is based on offensive comments from an Instagram troll, and their sources aren't reliable.

They also called out the report saying that it's a shameful act for Allen's health as she recently celebrated her second year of being sober.

Lily Allen's Addiction In The Past

Allen appeared in an episode of "The Recovery" podcast where she candidly shares her struggles with alcohol and her journey to recovery.

The British singer mentioned that her addiction began when she was still in school. She stated that alcohol became "co-dependent" to her.

The situation got worst when she started being a recording artist as she constantly wants validation from others.

"All I wanted was affirmation and praise and I didn't even really get it then. I got it from strangers, but I didn't really get it from the people I wanted it from," Allen said. (via People)

Following this, it broke her heart, and starting "burying" herself in drugs and alcohol because she was devastated.

Her addiction didn't stop there; when she married her first husband, Sam Cooper, Allen revealed that she was having problems with her weight as she doesn't look like a pop star with that type of body.

Allen added that she needed to work and get gigs to have more money, so she took Adderall, which helped her lose weight instantly.

Today, she's happily married to David Harbour, and she mentioned that her new husband helped her become a better person.

"I'm in a really happy and healthy relationship. He's sober, has been sober for 20 years now," the singer added.

