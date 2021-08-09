Quentin Tarantino is undoubtedly one of the wealthiest film directors in Hollywood because of his talent in writing and producing numerous iconic films like "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and "Pulp Fiction." But did you know that he doesn't support his mother financially despite earning millions of dollars?

The director was a guest in an episode of "The Moment" podcast hosted by Brian Koppelman to detail his life-changing decision that he firmly believes in.

Tarantino revealed that his mother was never supportive of him pursuing his passion for filmmaking. He recalled when his teachers called him out for writing screenplays while in class at the age of 12, and his mother sided with them.

He mentioned that his teachers believed that writing for movies is an act of rebellion.

When Tarantino had a talk with his mom regarding the trouble he got in school, he mentioned that his mom told him that the "little writing career" he's doing is "over."

Following this, he made a pledge to his mom when he answered back, saying that when he became a successful writer in the future, he will never give her a single penny that he earned from his success.

"There will be no house for you. There's no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing." The director stated. (via The Independent)

Quentin Tarantino's Big Lesson For Parents

Tarantino confirmed that he never gave his mom a house or car, but he helped him a "jam with the IRS."

The director then shared a big lesson for parents saying that the hurtful words they tell their children will have consequences in the future.

He added that the "sarcastic tone" they tell their kids will eventually haunt them even though they didn't mean it in the first place.

Quentin Tarantino's Shocking Net Worth

Tarantino is one of the film industry's unique directors, which helped him earn millions of dollars.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the award-winning director has an estimated net worth of over $120 million, and his films had already generated $1.5 billion worldwide.

How Is Quentin Tarantino's Mother Now?

There is no further information about his mom, but her name is Connie Zastoupil, and the outlet mentioned that she's around 75 years old.

Tarantino's parents got separated soon after he was born.

The outlet added that the director's stepfather, Zastoupil's second husband, supported his work as a filmmaker.

