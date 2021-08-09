Mark Tarlov, a famous Hollywood film producer whose popular movies include "Serial Mom" and "Cecil B. Demented," has passed away at 69.

According to his family, as reported by Deadline, the film producer was battling cancer during his last days.

Tarlov grew up in Norwalk, Connecticut, but his career started in Oregan. His first writing gig was in college, where he became Chief Justice Warren Burger's speechwriter.

Before ultimately entering the film industry, he used to be a prosecutor in Washington state; he also became a lawyer at the U.S. Department of Justice.

In 1979, he got his first job in Hollywood at Warner Brothers Studios. Four years in the position, he became the executive producer of the 1983 film "Christine," based on Stephen King's novel.

The 1986 film "Power" was also produced by Tarlov along with director Sidney Lumet.

Per Hollywood Reporter, most films that Tarlov produces were derived from novels; his most notable work to date would be his collaboration with renowned British novelist William Boyd. They transformed the book "Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter."

The book's film adaptation was later renamed "Tune in Tomorrow," which stars Keanu Reeves, Barbara Hershey, John Larroquette, and more.

His work with William Boyd didn't stop in their first film as it is only the beginning of their life-long friendship.

Boyd described him as a very intellectual, clever, and great person as he's very keen on details on the things he works in.

"His many enthusiasms were tackled with the same all-consuming verve as he approached whatever job he was doing at the time." Boyd stated. (via the outlet mentioned above)

Besides producing films, he also tried his shot in directing as he already directed two films; "Temptation" in 2004 and "Simply Irresistible" in 1999. Per IMDb, his film credits span over 21 titles.

A few years before his death, he left the film industry to focus on his business venture, vineyard; he has been making wine since 2006.

After the sad news circulated online, his daughter Jessica took to Twitter to share her sentiments. (read her full post below)

My amazing Dad passed away. The below doesn’t do him justice - what an incredible life he led! He gave everything to his many careers, but he gave the absolute most to me, my sister, and our Mom who he loved so completely. Grateful he met Alex, his grandson Harry and 5B 💜 https://t.co/z4fQolPpup — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) August 9, 2021

His wife of 40 years survived him, daughters Jessica Tarlov (Bustle Digital Group VP), Molly Tarlov (Actress on Awkward), and his grandson Harry.

