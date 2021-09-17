Drake Bell informs fans that his child endangerment convictions are "entirely false and wrong" and that he is completely innocent.

The child actor had recently completed two months out of his two-year sentence in prison after receiving a guilty verdict for his crime against children. Drake is also required to finish an additional 200 hours of community work in July.

Sources reported that the "Drake and Josh" star had already pleaded guilty to one of his child endangerment charges when another confirmed report of him forcing himself onto an underaged fan resulted in his community service order.

Initially, Bell had pleaded not guilty to one count of disseminating harmful matter to a juvenile and the earlier mentioned charges endangerment. Still, after agreeing to a plea deal, he changed his mind.

Is Drake Bell A Groomer?

Bell took to Instagram to explain his side of the story saying, "Most of the news that you've heard recently, is entirely false and wrong, and I feel that you deserve and I owe you an explanation."

However, the underaged fan who reported to have interacted with Drake stood in his trial to deliver her victim's impact statement during the actor's sentencing. The now 19-year old fan claimed that the 35-year old had groomed her for years.

The victim, who still remains anonymous, stated that her groomer had trained her over text messages since she was fifteen, sources reported.

According to her, the Nickelodeon star had forced her to perform sexual acts and sexually assaulted her several times. The defendant then took to his Instagram account to deny the accusations made in court, saying that the victim's claim was false.



Drake Pleads His Case

Bell, who now goes by Drake Campana on social media, said that the state of Ohio had confirmed the claims to be false.



"If these claims have been remotely true, my scenario can be very completely different, and I might not be right here at residence with my spouse and son," Drake reiterated. "However, that being stated, I am not good, and I made errors."

The celebrity explained that he ceased all communication with the minor after growing conscious of her age. He expounded that he only pleaded guilty for the textual messages exchanged between them.

"I wanna clarify that there have been no sexual photos, nothing bodily between me and this particular person," said Drake. He ended his dialogue by expressing his love and thanking his fans for sticking by him.

