Drew Barrymore is reportedly conducting damage control in the hopes of getting her chat show renewed for a second season. According to reports, she plans to "use" Britney Spears to do this.

According to National Enquirer, Drew Barrymore is worried that her talk show won't be renewed for another season because the ratings are low. As such, the actress is thinking of inviting Britney Spears as one of her guests because she knows that the "Toxic" singer will boost her show's ratings.

"Drew knows her talk show is in trouble and most likely won't be renewed for a third season if things don't change. That's why she's been reaching out to Britney personally. Yes, Drew was also a troubled child star and she's genuinely concerned about Britney. But at the same time, Drew is a businesswoman and knows her ratings will explode if she gets the first interview with Britney," the source said.

The source claimed that a lot of talk shows are trying to get Spears to appear on their respective shows because of her recent conservatorship issue. Since Spears is, allegedly, a huge fan of Barrymore, the latter is confident that her show is the first program that the singer will make an appearance in. "Britney is a huge fan of Drew's. If anyone in the world could come close to what Britney has been through, it's Drew," the source said.

These can just be malicious rumors against Drew Barrymore though. This would not be the first time, even though the actress is relatively quiet and rarely does anything to catch the media's attention. Moreover, there is simply no truth about Drew's show being unsucessful.

In fact, it was previously rumored that season 2 of the program will be bigger and better, bringing back crowds on a Covid-comliant set, but as with all productions, this is subject to change depending on the scenario with the pandemic next month.

Barrymore joins the bulk of late-night hosts who have lately regained popularity, including Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon. The show's ratings might have seen its ups and downs, but there are simply no proof to say that it is a complete failure and needs to be cancelled.

