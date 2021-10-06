The search for Brian Laundrie is taking so long people no longer believe he's surviving out there in the wild evading arrest.

Instead, they believe him to already have a fake ID and doing as he pleases anywhere with it.

If his sister Cassie Laundrie is not lying about him having mediocre surviivng skills in the lie, then living off a fake ID sounds plausible. Some said a fake ID is not just what he has.

I wonder if (before Brian Laundrie escaped) he had not only already acquired fake I.D. and stacks of cash, but if he also obtained a satellite phone in the fake name? It would appear to me that he has lots of help in hiding or he has contact to the outside world (discreet tech.) — #Author #BibleCodeStatistics #CloakKingSeries (@DonPBickerdike) October 6, 2021

Brian Laundrie has a Fake ID !!! — Kelley (@Kellsxo84) October 6, 2021

I suspect that Brian Laundrie has a fake I.D. and fake credentials in case he is stopped and questioned. — #Author #BibleCodeStatistics #CloakKingSeries (@DonPBickerdike) October 5, 2021

Meanwhile, people probably just have to wait a little big longer before Brian Laundrie is caught, since the police is truly hard at work.

After many days of reduced searches, police activity at the Carlton Reserve increased. Brian Laundrie is suspected to have gone missing while hiking in the preserve on September 13th. Mr Laundrie may still be in communication with his parents through their family lawyer, according to an ex-FBI agent.

Jennifer Coffindaffer told a News Nation Now journalist that she believed the missing 23-year-old was in contact with his family, "Yes...although very loosely through the attorney." Ms Coffindaffer, who worked for the FBI for more than 20 years, added: "He has attorney-client privilege, as long as he doesn't do anything in furtherance of crime."

Richard Stafford, the lawyer for the Petito family, said Mr Laundrie took his girlfriend Gabby Petito's credit card and spent it after abandoning her in Wyoming in a separate appearance on Dr. Phil McGraw's show. The accusation was made during an interview with Ms Petito's relatives.

Cassie Laundrie, Mr. Laundrie's sister, pleaded for her brother to come forward so the whole family will stop living in the awful mess he created.

Speaking on ABC News in an exclusive interview aired on Good Morning America she said: "I would tell my brother to just come forward and get us out of this horrible mess."

The state attorney for Palm Beach County in Florida claimed more serious criminal charges against Laundie if he's found alive are quite possible.

David Aronberg defended his office's decision not to charge Brian Laundrie, claiming that "prosecutors have a greater bar to prove crimes beyond any reasonable doubt," but predicted that yes, more charges would be made as the case and investigation progresses.

