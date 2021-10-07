Welcome back to The Enstarz 8: your pop culture cheat sheet! It's honestly amazing how much happens in 24 hours (give or take a few). It's like that Ferris Bueller quote: "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." At the very least you need to stop and take a look at The Enstarz 8! Here's your list for today!

1.Daniel Craig

Call me Craig. Daniel Craig. The famous James Bond actor finally has his own star on the Hollywood walk of fame. 007 has officially become the 2,704 celebrity to have a star on the Californian attraction. Congratulations!

2.The Harder They Fall

After a quarantine year filled with a slough of canceled events, a lack of international travel, and a lot of sitting at home eating snacks, the London Film Festival made its official live return last night. The new, all black Western The Harder They Fall opened this cinematic celebration on the banks of the River Thames.

3. RESIDENT EVIL: Welcome to Raccoon City



The next movie in the Resident Evil franchise is coming out soon, but the trailer is officially HERE! The film, created by Johannes Roberts, follows the once-bustling-now-wasteland town, Raccoon City. The city is laden with evil that threatens to be released at any point. The surviving residents are tasked with discovering the dark secrets of the town and living to see another day. The movie will be released on November 24th.

4.Unjoo Moon

Unjoo Moon has been set to direct a new Paramount Pictures film. A movie adaptation of the novel, Frankly in Love by David Yoon. The book has been praised by Time Magazine, according to Deadline, as, "one of the best YA books of all time". It is being produced through Alloy Entertainment: the company that brought you Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, and You. As an avid watcher of all of those shows, I feel confident Frankly in Love is going to be absolutely spectacular!

5.The Zodiac Killer

Okay, can this necessarily be considered entertainment news? Perhaps not. BUT I COULDN'T NOT INCLUDE THIS! The identity of the Zodiac Killer, the 1960s murderer, has been discovered (and, plot twist, it's not Ted Cruz.) Based on a series of photographs, scar matching, and other detective work, the Zodiac Killer has been identified as Gary Francis Poste. His identity was uncovered by Case Breakers, but the FBI is still yet to comment on the validity of the findings.

6. Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is set to star in a new Netflix film titled Damsel. Damsel is a fantasy that follows the princess Elodie, who will be played by Brown, who, after marrying her prince, "realizes she's been tricked into becoming a sacrificial offering for a cruel dragon who intends to eat her." According to an article on What's On Netflix, production for the film is set to start in the first quarter of 2022.

7.Better Things

The FX show Better Things has announced that their fifth season will also be their final season. The show is set to premiere in 2022. According to an article on The Hollywood Reporter, the show's multi-hyphenate creator, Pamela Adlon, signed a contract for season five and to create new material going forward. While we are sad to see the show go, we are excited to see Adlon move on to Better Things. (Get it?)

8.Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Venom: Let There Be Carnage made over $100 million dollars in its first five days in theaters. It's first weekend the movie made over $90 million dollars. That is the highest a movie has grossed it's first weekend since the pandemic began. This both optimistically marks a return to some normalcy and that you should go see Venom: Let There Be Carnage right now!

That's everything for today. I'll be back tomorrow with even more. Go forth and use this information responsibly!