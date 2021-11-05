Is Kanye West jealous now that his soon-to-be ex-wife seemingly started a new relationship with Pete Davidson?

While West is busy with his music and businesses, Kardashian poured her time into her newly found stint on "Saturday Night Live." From there, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star seemingly sparked a romance with Davidson.

After the public spotted them holding hands on a rollercoaster ride, the duo already had two dinner dates in Staten Island and New York City. As a result, they sparked romance rumors even more.

Meanwhile, Kardashian's estranged husband seemingly realized what he lost that he began expressing hope for a reconciliation with her.

Kanye West Wants Kim Kardashian Back

During her appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, the 44-year-old said Kardashian remains his wife no matter what. He also said he wants to make their relationship work again.

"SNL making my wife say 'I divorced him' on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off. And I ain't never even seen the papers, we're not even divorced," he continuously said. "That ain't no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want ... us to be together."



READ ALSO: [BREAKING] Moments Before Henry Ruggs III's Fatal Crash Recorded In Now-Viral Clip

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February, seven years after they married in Florence, Italy, in 2014. They share four children together - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

However, West's recent statement reversed what a source told People last month.

At that time, the insider said the duo remained friends, and Kardashian would still push through the divorce. Since they were not okay when she filed for divorce, the "KUWTK" star reportedly feels happy now that things are better and beneficial for their kids.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Are Just Friends?

Following the recent reports, two sources reported to Us Weekly that the duo's relationship is only platonic.

One source claimed no one truly knows the real score between Kardashian and Davidson. However, it did not close the doors about the possibility of their relationship turning into romance soon.

Kardashian is also said to be surprised by the amount of chemistry she shares with the comedian. Although she remains single as of now, she is reportedly open to anything that could happen.

READ MORE: Kathy Griffin, 61, Makes BOLD Move Following Cancer Diagnosis