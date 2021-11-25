Joy Behar had Twitter fans enraged over her recent statement about the LGBTQIA+ community during the Thanksgiving episode of "The View."; What did she say?

In a recent episode of the show, Behar sat down with other panel members in a fall-themed set. In one moment, the host opened up about gay people coming out during the annual festivity.

"I would like to suggest that everybody out there, come out to your family this thanksgiving. Just come out. See what happens?" (watch a clip of the episode below)

Every single second of this is chaotic



pic.twitter.com/PzVd4dmujb — shania twink (@shania_twink) November 24, 2021

Her co-host Whoopi Goldberg chimed in with a curious question, asking Behar on the context of "coming out."

Behar later clarified her statement saying, "come out there. If you're gay, come out."

The clip above was already viewed thousands of times by Twitter users, and most of them are not happy with her comments, saying she shouldn't force gay people to come out if they're not ready.

"what in the cisgender heterosexual hell is this??? like is this a threat or encouragement??? either way, never take advice from cis het people, come out when it's safe and you're ready to do so," one wrote.

"I can't tell you the level of nausea I get when I hear these women converse. Boss level cringe. Lmfao like do Not come out to your family if they enjoy The View," another one wrote.

"@JoyVBehar please don't be pressuring people to come out of the closet if they're not ready," one tweeted.

At the time of this writing, Joy Behar has not publicly responded to the backlash she received.

Not The First Time Joy Behar Caused Controversy on 'The View'

In early reports, former "The View" host, Meghan McCain, exposed Behar on her audio memoir titled "Bad Republican," She revealed that her argument with the co-host was her last straw before leaving the show.

In one episode, the two can be seen arguing after McCain got back from her maternity leave. She told Behar, "you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave... you missed fighting with me."

Behar quickly responded with, "I did not miss you. Zero."

In the memoir, McCain mentioned that she's still trying to recover after giving birth to her child, and she had a hard time with Behar's comments as it was the first time someone had ever talked to her that way on national television.

The conservative host then revealed that she cried during the commercial break and vomited in her office.

"I no longer felt safe working at 'The View,' It is one of the most singular feelings of loneliness and anguish I have felt in my entire life." she said. (via NBC Chicago)

