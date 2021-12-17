STOP WHAT YOU'RE DOING RIGHT NOW!

Today Josh Groban will be re-airing his 2020 holiday livestream concert. The singer-actor-figment-of-our-imagination took to Instagram yesterday to advertise this release. He wrote, "One more day until the re-airing of my 2020 Holiday Livestream Concert! Believe it or not this is the first and ONLY holiday concert I've ever done in my career. And possibly last! We filmed it during a time when most of us hadn't been in a room with friends or colleagues in almost a year. It was doom and gloomy. And this show was the warm weighted blanket I needed." Now, this warm weighted blanket can be yours again (alongside a variety of other Josh Groban products)!



Groban, being the celebrity icon of kindness and goodness AS PER USUAL (honestly, he's too good to be real), used this concert pushing post to reflect on the pandemic and urge people to continue staying safe:

This year I was lucky enough to perform a handful of live shows again (and hopefully even more next year)! But we still need to be safe and be smart. It's a weird time and some of you might be isolating again. At any rate, I hope you tune into our concert, airing all weekend December 17-19. It was a wonderful thing to be able to sing for you and I'm so happy to re-air it. Link in my bio for tickets! And remember to check out the VIP Experience, which will include a brand new live zoom Q&A and special performance tomorrow night. Hang in there kids.

Also, when you check out this Q&A, be sure to ask him if he's real! Asking for a friend...