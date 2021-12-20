"I would love to do a musical, I gotta do a musical."

Lucy Hale has truly done it all. From her start on the teen-classic Pretty Little Liars, a show still too frightening for many to rewatch, to her recently released rom-com The Hating Game, which we the OPPOSITE of hate, the actress has proven her immense flexibility and range. In an Interview Magazine interview between herself and Nora from Queens star Awkwafina, she said that she would love to be in a musical.

AWKWAFINA: You've had a long history of playing in spooky films and TV, with Pretty Little Liars, Scream 4, and Privileged, is there a genre you haven't tried yet?

HALE: I was thinking about this the other day because I feel like I've sort of dipped my toes into many genres, but there are a few things I haven't done that I'd love to do. I would love to do a musical, I gotta do a musical.

AWKWAFINA: Yes, you have such a good voice. You should.

This is absolutely TRUE. While most know her for playing an excellently angsty Aria Montgomery, Lucy Hale has an exceptional voice as well. Back during the run of Pretty Little Liars the star released an album showcasing her impressive musical stylings. While we have not heard many songs from her since 2014, in today's modern cinematic resurgence of the movie-musical, we are sure there is a way to get Hale up and singing on that screen!



We love to hear that Hale wants to continue exploring other genres, fully exercising her talent to the fullest. The star admitted that she experienced a lot of insecurity while Pretty Little Liars was filming.

When I look back on it, I was having a blast the majority of the time, but I was so insecure dude. First of all, the show's called Pretty Little Liars, so there's pressure just because of that. But our lives changed in the blink of an eye, and I was trying to make so many people happy. I wish I could tell myself to just own my power a little bit more. I never quite felt like I was supposed to be there, I never fully embraced my worth or my hard work, whereas now I can be like, "No! I'm working my ass off! I deserve to succeed and do things that I love."

YES YOU DO DESERVE IT! Keep catching Hale on her new movie The Hating Game.