Tristan Thompson shocked the world when he admitted that he fathered Maralee Nichol's child after months of speculation and denying. It seems like the most shocked patron would be his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian as she recently appeared to be drastically different amid the scandal.

According to Radar Online, the Good American CEO was spotted recently with her three-year-old daughter True Thompson.

The reality star donned a black fitted long-sleeved bodysuit, a pair of boots, and denim jeans. (check out the photos below)

Kardashian's recent afternoon outing with her child was described as better than what she looked like earlier this week when she was spotted for the first time since the incident.

In the photos obtained by Daily Mail UK, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star appears thinner than ever. As her top hugs her body, the outlet described losing her "curves," and her arms are not as toned as before.

Her waist also appeared smaller as her flat stomach could barely hold her pants.

The outlet compared a side-by-side photo of Kardashian from October, where she appears to be more fit; her arms and buttocks also looked defined.

At the time of this writing, there is no information behind the actual cause of Kardashian's weightloss or if she's doing it intentionally./

No More Tristan Thompson for Khloe Kardashian?

In early reports, an insider spoke to Hollywood Life, saying the "KUWTK" star is glad that her baby daddy owns up to his mistakes and took responsibility for being the father of Maralee Nichols' child.

"It was the right thing to do, but Khloe wishes he would have left it at that," the source dishes.

However, despite being glad that he's doing the right thing, Kardashian is reportedly done with the NBA athlete as she won't accept any apologies from her ex.

The source revealed the reality star lost "faith" in him, and she will never trust him again, but she's hopeful that he will remain a father to True Thompson.

Tristan Thompson Confesses

Last week, Thompson shocked fans when he finally admitted that he is the father of Nichols' newborn son after taking a paternity test.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the basketball star said he's taking responsibility for his actions and looks forward to "amicably raising" his new baby.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," he added.

