Death on the Nile is the only Hollywood film to have currently secured a release date in China.

Death on the Nile is the Disney film adaptation of the iconic mystery novel by Agatha Christie. This movie, starring Red Notice's Gal Gadot alongside a similarly phenomenal cast including Kenneth Branagh, Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, and Rose Leslie, will be premiering in China on February 19th. This premiere date is set for a week after the highly-anticipated film's domestic premiere on February 11th. The release of this film was delayed several times due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. It's original global release date was supposed to be in 2020. While the wait has been long, we are so excited to see this memorable mystery come to life on the screen. Check out the incredibly enticing trailer here.

Due to a rise of nationalism in China alongside increasingly contentious U.S.-China relations, Death on the Nile is the only Hollywood film with a confirmed release date in China. Several films have been denied a release date in China without a public reason why. Death on the Nile, however, follows on the heels of Murder on the Orient Express. This train-based murder-mystery film, also adapted from an Agatha Christie novel, did remarkably well in the country. While it cannot be proven, it is likely that the success of one Agatha Christie film inspired the approval of this highly anticipated product.

