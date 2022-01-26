It seems like Chris Noth, and his wife Tara Wilson is doing okay after several accusations were made against the actor over the past month as they were recently spotted together; however, based on the photos, there's one major problem that fans might have missed; what could this be?

According to Daily Mail UK, the "Sex and the City" actor was photographed having a small reunion with his wife in Southern California. This marks their first public meeting since the allegations came to light in December.

Aside from Wilson, his children Orion and Keats are also present in the meeting.

The 67-year-old star donned a casual outfit wearing a grey sweater and beige slacks.

Despite meeting each other, it appears that Tara Wilson is still not wearing her wedding ring, but her husband does.

Per the outlet, the short meeting appeared to be in good spirits as the couple spoke to each other while occasionally playing with their two kids.

Tara Wilson Emotional Amid Chris Noth Scandal?

The recent sighting comes a few weeks after Wilson was seen crying uncontrollably as she drove away from her husband.

The 39-year-old actress was reportedly distraught and also did not wear her wedding ring at the time.

During the holidays, it appears that Wilson wanted to spend Christmas away from her husband as Noth was spotted alone on the streets of New York City.

Noth and Wilson have been married for the past decade but have been dating for a long time prior to that.

Chris Noth Scandal Taking a Toll on His Career?

It appears that Chris Noth's scandal is also taking a toll on his career as he was reportedly removed from his agency, as well as being booted off the "Sex and the City" reboot series.

Per TV Line, the actor was reportedly set to appear in the finale episode of "And Just Like That."

The scene revolves around Sarah Jessica Parker's character, Carrie Bradshaw, in Paris, France, as she sees her husband's ghost for the last time while she scatters her ashes.

The production team reportedly decided to remove Noth's final cameo as the short footage is not an "essential" part of the scene.

However, an insider clarified that the final episode was not changeable even when the allegations came out.

