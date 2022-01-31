Erika Jayne might have a sign of relief after she was reportedly dismissed from the Illinois-based lawsuit last week regarding her embezzlement scandal with estranged husband Tom Girardi, but there's one major problem as a lawyer publicly stated that he would be coming after the reality star.

Taking to his official Twitter account, plaintiff Jay Edelson shared a series of tweets in which he alleged that he had uncovered enough evidence to prove that the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star is still a part of the case. He would not stop "pursuing" her in the issue.

"We have not stopped pursuing [Erika Jayne], just switching courts," the lawyer posted.

He also noted that their camp could prove that she "benefitted from Tom's ponzi scheme," and her legal counsel is "misleading the public."

Edelson's recent posts were responses to reports saying that the TV star had been dismissed from the case in Illinois.

Although the case was already dismissed, the latest legal move was made to be refiled in a different court, in Jayne's case, in California.

To avoid fights over jurisdiction, Edelson said they are refiling the case in a different state, and there's "no chance" they are letting the Bravo star "off the hook."

READ NOW: Wedding Bells AND Baby Bells! Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart Expecting a Baby One Month Before Their 2's Day Wedding!

"All money will go fully to the victims until they are made whole," he wrote.

Aside from the abovementioned tweets reported by Daily Mail UK, Jay Edelson also issued a statement to People Magazine, saying his team has uncovered more information that will be used against Jayne, including some "unaired footage" from her Bravo reality series.

He noted that the proceedings should happen within the weeks to come, and his team is looking forward to "presenting the full facts" of Jayne's relationship to Girardi's embezzlement scandal.

The recent statement and tweets come a week after Us Weekly Magazine reported that Jayne was "dismissed from fraud and embezzlement lawsuit."

Jayne and Girardi were accused of embezzling over $2 million in settlement funds from the surviving families of Lion Air Flight 610 crash victims. The singer has denied all the claims against her.

Aside from the report mentioned above, the latest update on the case was the TV star was asked to turn over a pair of million-dollar diamond earrings given to her by her estranged husband.

READ ALSO: Comedian Joe Rogan Takes To Instagram To Try And Sort Out His COVID "Misinformation" Controversy On Spotify