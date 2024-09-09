It appears the Fyre Festival is attempting to make a comeback after its epic failure back in 2017.

According to 'Baller Alert,' the fest is circling back at an attempt for redemption, and founder Billy McFarland maintains that this time, things will be different.

Per the media outlet, the highly-anticipated Fyre Festival II is scheduled for April 25 through April 28. It's proposed to take place on a privately-owned island set off the coast of tropical Mexico.

The disgraced entrepreneur, whose past enterprises were shrouded in controversy, is once again the man behind the plan. That said, he's looking forward to the opportunity to redeem himself following his first jaw-dropping — and expensive — festival flop.

Billy McFarland sets Fyre Festival II date for April – with tickets as much as $1.1M https://t.co/sgiU3FN2D4 pic.twitter.com/vecVgy4upu — New York Post (@nypost) September 9, 2024

'NBC News' reported the first go-round was planned by 24-year-old McFarland with a few friends. Now, he's doing it the right way. "We have the chance to embrace the storm and steer into all the chaos. If it's done right, Fyre can be an annual festival that really changes the industry," McFarland stated.

The original event was exquisitely promoted by celebs Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin as a "glamorous" party on a desert island.

Unfortunately, things hardly went as planned. Instead, fans were handed disaster relief tents, lackluster cheese sandwiches, and no music at all, per 'Baller Alert.' The now 32-year-old claims he plans to host the event with nearly 3,000 attendees at ticket prices ranging from $1,400 to a head-turning $1.1 million for the most elite packages, which will reportedly include luxury yachts and island-hopping adventures.

According to the outlet, the former failed-businessman isn't letting his prison sentence and ongoing restitution fees in the amount of a reported $26 million get him down. All systems appear to be on go, as the first batch of presale tickets — reportedly priced at $499 — immediately sold out back in August.

McFarland has admitted that artists have yet to be booked, but maintains that further information will be provided in the future.