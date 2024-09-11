The latest cultural barrier exposed by social media focuses on the way TikTok users from different countries wash their dishes.

Recently, a series of videos have gone viral on TikTok in which American users call upon their British counterparts to demonstrate their dishwashing techniques. British users that oblige and film their process are subject to a barrage of criticism on the app from users who claim they are doing the chore incorrectly.

This discourse was sparked by user @spiritual_af, who, upon seeing videos of British users washing dishes, created her own video encouraging more users from the UK to show her how they washed their dishes. The user aimed to get "confirmation or denial" of what she had observed British methods of washing up to be.

Her video received nearly 4.8 million views in just one week. Additionally, viewers flooded her comments, claiming that the British concept of a "washing bowl" entailed dunking your dishes into dirty water, or that British users were not rinsing the soap off of their dishes sufficiently.

One British user, Dawn Farmer, explained the dichotomy between the British and American methods of washing their dishes in a 2 minute video.

@dawnnfarmer #stitch @Spiritual_AF sad to confirm that most of us Brits do wash our dishes in the WORST way ♬ original sound - Dawn Farmer

"Here in the UK we do have a bit of a grim way of washing dishes. We basically just fill up a bowl of soapy water and just wash them in there and don't rinse them off," said Farmer. "But to answer everyone's question as to if that's true, yes it is. We do have washing up bowls, we fill it with washing up liquid and just wash them in there, and then put them on the rack without [rinsing] them."

"American living in the UK here. This is about leaving the soap on, isn't it. Yes. They do," said one commenter. "If I'm staying with Brits and they've done the dishes, I sneak in later and rinse everything."

"I'm from the UK. I think the people who don't wash the suds off are the ones who dry the items with a tea towel before putting them away." said another user.

User @spirtual_af posted a follow up video to her first post, expressing her surprise at the attention — and subsequent heated discourse — garnered by her initial video. "Brits are so cute when they go feral," she captioned, before adding more context. "I did not expect that asking British people to wash their dishes would cause so much chaos. It's absolute chaos in this comments section and I'm in stitches right now."