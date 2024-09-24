During a livestream, rapper Lil Pump was choked out by UFC fighter Colby Covington.

In a wild moment, the "Gucci Gang" artist voluntarily allowed Covington to choke him out during a livestream on Kick on September 21.

According to 'Hip Hop DX,' Pump had signed a waiver permitting Covington to put him to sleep, resulting in a shocking visual for viewers as the rapper gasped for breath before briefly losing consciousness.

Critics feared that the choke out could inspire the youth to imitate the move. As of this writing, Covington, 36, has not responded to the backlash.

After the livestream, Lil Pump, whose real name is Gazzy Fabio Garcia, clarified the situation on X confirming that the entire event was premeditated.

Viewer discretion advised.

"Just to be clear... I signed a waiver and told @ColbyCovMMA to try his best to choke me out even if I was tapping out (watch the start of the stream)," he wrote the day after. "Colby [is] my [...] brother. I honestly wanted to feel what it was like to be put to sleep lol... mind u I was tapping myself."

In other Lil Pump news, Joe Budden criticized him during the Joe Budden Podcast for his unwavering support for Donald Trump last month.

Budden, 44, expressed confusion over Pump's lasting relevance, stating, "I still don't know why he's a thing. Why is he a thing? Like, the internet be making people things, and then it be 10, 15 years and I still don't know why people ... I don't know the song, the movie. I just think of a s**t stain. A white s**t stain. I've never seen him not look s**t stain-ish."

Previously, Lil Pump had teased a diss track targeting Vice President Kamala Harris, only to announce later that he was shifting his focus to supporting Trump's re-election efforts.

In a social media post, he shared, "[N]ot dropping a diss song[.] I know some ppl wanted it but it would hurt what we are fighting for which is to get President Trump in office. Can't stoop down to the liberals level."

The 24-year-old also revealed plans for a pro-Trump song, writing, "IM DROPPING A PRO TRUMP SONG WITH THE SUPPORT OF THE TRUMP TEAM!! YES THIS IS BIG!! MAGA [American flag emoji]."