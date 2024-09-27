Offset has come under fire from Takeoff's brother, YRN Lingo, for involving the late rapper in his ongoing divorce drama with Cardi B. The Migos' rapper was criticized by Lingo for mentioning Takeoff in a public dispute.

The conflict escalated when Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, commented on X (formerly Twitter), referencing his late group member.

"Listen to your ppl take and the bros TOld me," Offset penned. Lingo was quick to react, taking to Instagram to express his frustration, stating, "My brother ain't tell him [anything]!! Let my twin rest."

This confrontation followed a tense exchange between Offset, 32, and Cardi B earlier in the week, centered around their troubled relationship.

During an Instagram Live, Offset accused his estranged wife of infidelity while she was pregnant.

"U [had sex] with a baby inside tell the truth!!" he accused.

Cardi B fired back: "You know what I find so crazy? That [a man] thinks that they can just buy a [woman]. I love me [material things], but you can't buy me no more." The mom of three went on to vent about how men expect loyalty despite their own infidelities, questioning why they can't simply move on when she does the same.

Cardi B, 31, seemed to confirm Offset's accusation when she later posted on X, writing: "AND DID !!!!!!"

Offset responded by distancing himself from the drama, claiming to have moved on: "Everybody can see I don't want you! It's ok I'm not talking about this nomo all love u will be calling me after couple months u my bm I won [laughing emoji]."

Their spat continued as the "WAP" rapper shared private text messages between them, where Offset reportedly asked if she still "wanted him," to which she replied "no." She also admitted to talking to other men while pregnant with their third child, revealing that she began moving on as early as June.

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in August, just weeks before the birth of their third baby.