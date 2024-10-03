It appears some beef may be brewing between DJ Akademiks and Saucy Santana.

According to social media, Santana — real name Rashad Jamiyl Spain — shared a text message between him and City Girls' star Yung Miami prompting Akademiks to throw some shade.

In the midst of shade throwing, the internet personality — known for his unchained outspoken content — called Santana a "silverback gorilla" in addition to accusing Miami of attempting to weasel out of reported "freak-offs" at the hands of Sean "Diddy" Combs, whom she dated between 2021 and 2023.

"Silver back gorilla Saucy Santana trying his best to let us know that Yung Miami [Caresha] got a new man after the alleged Freak Off escapades w Diddy," Akademiks said.

The shady dig prompted Santana to take to social media to address the mess directly, quickly going live while relaxing at home in a du-rag and a tank top. The live featured a caption to his opponent saying: "Is you cool, g??! @akademiks."

"It's dead a*s, 9 o'clock in the morning, you talking about you drunk... but what are you doing on my page?" Santana, 30, began in the clap back video. "Cause how you found my page, how you on my story?"

"How dare you ever — silverback? B***h you — nickleback? Quarterback? Quarter pounder, b***h. Let me tell you something Gorilla Zoe... I really don't know what your obsession is with gays and b****es, but you have a problem," the former makeup artist turned musician darted.

The "Walk Em Like A Dog" rap star accused Akademiks of coming to his page to admire him, "wanting to be Caresha," and having small private parts, before calling him a "short sack of s**t."

That said, Yung Miami broke her silence, according to 'USA Today,' where she alleged that she "can't speak on" the harrowing allegations made against her ex-bae Sean "Diddy" Combs.

"I can't speak on something that wasn't my experience, and I can't speak on something that I don't know. I can't speak on these allegations because I wasn't around at the time," she said. "I don't know that person, and that wasn't my experience."

The Miami native, real name Caresha Romeka Brownlee, also tearfully expressed her frustrations of feeling isolated, alleging that "nobody called to see how I was doing" amid all the head-turning allegations made against the fallen "Bad Boy" tycoon.