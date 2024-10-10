It seems the flame between Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson has finally blown out.

The 'Black Panther' alum sat with 'Harper's Bazaar UK,' where she discussed American politics, her love for her cat, and heartbreak. The 41-year-old detailed how her cat, affectionately named Yoyo, keeps her heart open to receive love in the future.

The star reportedly started the interview reaching for something just out of reach which turned out to be a cat-shaped cushion. "It's Yoyo," she declared.

"My love for my cat is singular," she said of her beloved pet — a rescue whom she adopted shortly after a gut-wrenching heartbreak. "If I'm ever so lucky to be in a romantic relationship again, it'll be because of him."

"I was ready to shut that door and lock it and bolt it," Nyong'o boldly stated. "He [Yoyo] has ensured that my heart remains open." During the interview, the actress is affectionately clutching the cushion, which she later revealed was a gift.

"Someone made me this little pillow and at first, I thought, 'What an odd gift.' But then as I was packing, I realized it means I get to take Yoyo with me."

It seems the Kenyan-Mexican actress fell in love with her adopted cat following her split from sports commentator, Selema Masekela, back in October 2023. The break up was reportedly around the same time she was spotted with Canadian actor Jackson at a Janelle Monáe concert in L.A., per 'Page Six.'

Despite Nyong'o and Jackson kissing passionately on the beach during a romantic getaway during her 41st birthday, per the media outlet, it's clear the romance was short lived. That said — Jackson was also newly single, following his divorce from 'Queen and Slim' star, Jodie Turner-Smith.

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o confirm their romance with a PDA-filled tropical getaway. ❤️ (📷: HEM / BACKGRID) pic.twitter.com/Jn9olUPBOU — E! News (@enews) March 4, 2024

"I truly hope they're happy and that it benefits us as a family," Smith boldly said of the union between her ex-husband and Nyong'o. Smith broke her silence with 'The Cut,' maintaining simply that they need happiness in order to successfully "co-parent."

In September, Jackson, 46, was spotted at the premiere of 'Grotesquerie' alongside German model, Natassja Roberts, per 'JustJared.'

Nyong'o added: "When the world has an image of you in relation to someone else, it prolongs the healing process because the memory is emblazoned in the public domain."