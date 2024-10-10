Britain's Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, made her first public appearance since completing cancer treatment, joining her husband, Prince William, in Southport, northwest England.

The royal couple met with the families of three young girls— Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice da Silva Aguiar— who were tragically killed in a knife attack in July. The visit marked an emotional return to the public eye for Kate, following her chemotherapy treatment.

In the private meeting with the bereaved families, the couple also sat down with the dance teacher who was present during the attack, as well as the first responders and mental health professionals who have been supporting the community. Kate expressed deep gratitude to the emergency workers, thanking them on behalf of the affected families for their efforts during the tragic event.

Prince William, acknowledging the toll the incident had taken on the responders, referred to them as "heroes" and urged them to take care of themselves in the aftermath of the tragedy. He also encouraged them to not rush back to work too soon, emphasizing the importance of self-care during such difficult times.

We continue to stand with everyone in Southport. Meeting the community today has been a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting one another in the wake of unimaginable tragedy. You will remain in our thoughts and prayers. W & C pic.twitter.com/CP2DXJaqW2 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 10, 2024

Following their visit, William and Kate reflected on the impactful day through social media, stating, "Meeting the community today has been a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting one another in the wake of unimaginable tragedy." The couple's heartfelt message reaffirmed their solidarity with the people of Southport and their ongoing commitment to the community.

This visit was Kate's first public engagement since announcing her recovery from cancer last month. In recent weeks, she has been gradually resuming her duties, holding private meetings and preparing for future public events, including her annual Christmas carol concert.

While she has kept the details of her cancer private, she expressed optimism about returning to her royal duties in the coming months.