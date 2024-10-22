Cardi B is firing back at a prank call that went too far, threatening to get ex-husband Offset to beat up whoever is responsible for calling Child Protection Services on her family.

During her Instagram live video, an enraged Cardi B made it clear she was taking the prank very seriously. "I can't even breathe right now, motherf–kers have taken s–t too f–king far when you mess with my f–king kids."

The Grammy-winning rapper claims her children were fast asleep at 11 p.m. when CPS arrived at her household over claims her children were getting "abused and beaten." She and Offset share children Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and their newborn born on September 7th.

The "Bodak Yellow" singer shared her response from the comfort of a hospital bed, claiming she's been ill for the past week. "We don't play that s–t. My kids live great. My kids have never been touched, never gotten hit no matter how annoying they are," she said, adding, "I never hit my kids."

While these prank callers had ordered food to the artists' home multiple times before, she noted she had found it funny, though this turn had certainly taken it too far. "We're the only people of color in my neighborhood," the 32-year-old noted.

The prank call follows Cardi B's public divorce from Offset, announced the same day she revealed she was pregnant with their third child.

The artist now vows to sue the prank caller, as well as hire the "best private investigator in the country" to find them. "If you're a boy, my baby father is going to beat you the f—k up. If you're a woman, me and Hennessy are going to beat you the f—k up."

Article originally appeared on 'Music Times.'