Josh Brolin recently opened up about a tense moment he shared with Denzel Washington on the set of the 2007 crime drama 'American Gangster.'

Directed by Ridley Scott, the film starred Washington as the notorious criminal Frank Lucas and featured Brolin in a supporting role during a pivotal point in his rising Hollywood career.

In a candid interview on 'In Depth with Graham Bensinger,' Brolin recounted how tensions between him and Washington first began. According to Brolin, Washington had heard that producer Brian Grazer was praising his performance alongside Russell Crowe, which may have set the tone for their initial interaction. The situation reportedly escalated when Washington arrived on set late and made changes to the structure of their first scene together.

"Denzel was a little late to set and there was a whole thing there," Brolin explained. "And then he showed me the lines... he didn't change any of my lines, but he kind of changed the structure of it. He said, 'I think I'm gonna put this down here and I'm gonna put that up there.' But he wouldn't really look at me."

Brolin, 56, admitted that rehearsing the scene in its new format while trying to project confidence was daunting, especially considering Washington's stature in the industry.

"It's Denzel Washington, man," Brolin said. "It's like, not easy – you're just some actor who they're trying out, seeing if he's the real thing or not. And I forgot a line." When he reached out to Washington for help, things took a sharp turn. Brolin recalled placing his hand on Washington's shoulder and asking, "What's the line?" only for Washington to slap his hand away and warn, "Don't ever f*****g put your hand on me."

Reflecting on the moment, Brolin said, "I was like, 'Holy s**t, I'm gonna scrap with Denzel Washington. This is crazy.' " He suspected that Washington's intense commitment to his role as Frank Lucas likely fueled the confrontation. "He was that guy. He was Frank Lucas, period. But I didn't know."

Despite the tension, the two actors resolved the situation. "I said, 'Are you OK?' He said, 'Yeah. You?' I said, 'Yeah. Can I get my line?' He said, 'Go for it.' It's like he'd said what he needed to say."

Brolin and Washington are on good terms now, with Brolin reflecting positively on their professional relationship. Brolin also revisits this and other defining moments of his career in his new memoir, 'From Under the Truck.'

Meanwhile, Washington is earning critical acclaim for his performance in 'Gladiator II,' solidifying his place in the Oscars 2025 race.