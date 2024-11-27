Late beloved actor John Amos had a heartfelt memorial service which produced a stunning turnout from family, friends, and celebs alike.

The 'Good Times' star was remembered at a service which took place in East Orange, New Jersey.

Per 'TMZ,' the Saturday, November 23 service also featured heartfelt performances by Monifah, gospel singer Karen Poole, and platinum producer Tone "TL" Cross, who's worked with legendary artists including Usher, Musiq Soulchild, and Montell Jordan.

In addition to a healthy Hollywood turnout, Amos' former cast mates from the fan-favorite television series attended the service, including Bern Naddette Stanis, who played the role of Thelma Evans Anderson, and Ralph Carter, who played the role of Michael Evans.

"The Mayor of East Orange gave my dad a proclamation and announced plans to name both East Orange High School's football field and a street in his honor," Amos' daughter Shannon told the media outlet.

AJ Calloway — known for hosting the cult-favorite hip hop series '106 & Park' on BET — hosted the heartfelt event. Other celebs who came together to celebrate the life of the late actor included Lauryn Hill, The Roots rap star Rahzel, and basketball Hall of Famer Violet Palmer.

Amos passed away back in August at the age of 84. According to the actor's death certificate, he died due to congestive heart failure. That said, his daughter found out the grim news on social media with the rest of the world, an experience she described as "devastating."

"Our family has received the heartbreaking news that my Dad, John Allen Amos, Jr., transitioned on August 21st," she stated in a heartfelt post. "We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you."

Tensions arose between Shannon and her sibling, K.C. — who Shannon has accused of mistreating their father and taking over his affairs — as the holder of the star's ashes.

"This has not only affected me but his grandchildren, his nieces, people he's worked with and friends he's had for decades," she expressed. In a statement, Shannon also claimed K.C. failed to inform the family about John's death.

John Amos' longtime publicist, Belinda Foster, revealed that the late actor had requested a delay in the announcement of his death to prevent his daughter Shannon from turning it into a public spectacle, while also confirming that legal restrictions prevented his son K.C. from informing her directly.

Belinda Foster, John Amos' longtime publicist, denied these allegations in a statement. She emphasized that she had worked closely with John for over 30 years and had a familial bond with him — even being referred to as his "daughter." Foster firmly rejected claims of any mistreatment, stating that both she and K.C. took good care of the actor.