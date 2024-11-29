NBA star Kyrie Irving was once again questioned about his stance on the Earth's shape during an appearance on Kai Cenat's 'Mafiathon 2' livestream on Nov. 28.

While chatting with Cenat and other guests, Irving faced a direct inquiry from fellow Twitch streamer Ray, who asked if he still believed the Earth is flat.

"Do I still think the Earth is flat?" Irving responded. "By the way, I got in so much trouble for that. Y'all be careful with that, man, because a lot of people believe the Earth is flat or believe it's round."

As the conversation continued, Cenat pushed for further clarification, while another guest questioned why Irving's earlier statements caused such a stir. Irving explained, "Influence," referencing the backlash he faced due to his prominent role as a public figure. "But the thing about it is it's been said in history before, right? People have said that the Earth is flat. But at the end of the day, it's not about whether it's flat, it's questioning what is going around you. ... I was labeled as a conspiracy theorist."

The topic first gained attention in 2017 when Irving publicly suggested that he believed the Earth was flat.

At the time, the now Dallas Maverick told fans to "do their own research" and later implied he may have been joking. However, in 2018, when asked directly whether he admitted the Earth was not flat, Irving replied, "I don't know. It's fun to think about though."

Throughout his career, Irving has drawn criticism for his views on various conspiracy theories.

During his time with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, he faced backlash for supporting controversial ideologies, including sharing a documentary linked to antisemitic ideas and refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, which limited his playing time for home games with the Nets.