KJ Smith and Skyh Black, known for their work on BET's 'Sistas,' recently became the center of social media buzz after a video clip of them sharing a kiss after an unexpected moment with their dog went viral.

The couple, seated near a cozy fireplace, appeared affectionate until their pet unexpectedly joined the interaction, licking Black's lips before the two resumed their kiss. This unusual moment sparked significant reactions online.

As the clip spread, users on social media were quick to share their thoughts. Many found the sequence unsettling, with 'The Neighborhood Talk' reposting the video with the caption, "Doing it again after the dog was a choice 😩." One Instagram follower added in the comment section, "It was cute until the dog joined in 😩."

Smith and Black's relationship has faced online scrutiny before, with viewers often commenting on their perceived chemistry and over-the-top displays of affection. Some users referred to their past moments, including their wedding, with one remarking, "Is this the couple that had that cringey a*s wedding when he was doing that extra walk down the aisle 😩."

The video also reignited discussions about the couple's dynamic, with commenters expressing various opinions. One user said, "They feel forced lol idk just something about them," while another added, "Something is just off about them, it started with the wedding 😂." Others questioned Black's perceived mannerisms, with a comment stating, "That man is so fine and gay."

The BET actress and actor Black married at The Malibu Dream Resort on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. The wedding was attended by 150 guests, including Lil Rel Howery, Tyler Perry, Eva Marcille, and Loni Love.

The pair met on the set of 'Sistas' in 2020, as Black played the love interest of one of Smith's character's friends. The following year, they began dating, and Black proposed on Christmas Day 2021.