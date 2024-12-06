Meek Mill has taken to X, formerly Twitter, to blast Andrew Schulz for his comments about Kendrick Lamar.

On Thursday, December 5, Meek Mill addressed Schulz, who said he "would make love to him [Lamar] and there's nothing he could do about it" after Lamar addressed white comedians on "wacced out murals."

"Don't let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that's law," the West Coast artist rapped on the opening song of his surprise album, 'GNX.'

"White man saying they'll rape black men openly is extreme ... and then say it's just a joke .., black manhood not a joke! I seen the same guys saying I was gay on his stand up! My white friends like it's a joke! We don't joke like that in the black community at all!!," Meek Mill, 37, penned.

In a clip posted by 'The Shade Room' of Schulz's stand-up performance, Schulz joked how he doesn't believe Meek Mill is gay, "but he is incredibly bad at proving he's straight. Maybe the worst in history at doing that."

Schulz initially replied to Lamar on his 'Andrew Schulz's Flagrant with Akaash Singh' podcast on Wednesday, December 4.

"Nobody has respected women more, through art, than rappers," he said. "So I completely understand how a rapper could look at a comedian telling a joke and be like, 'Yo y'all need to switch that s**t up.' How dare y'all keep saying your wives are annoying?"

Later in the podcast, Schulz says, "Kendrick's people... they will kill me, they will destroy me, they will find me in the street and they'll f*****g cut me up... I'm not a tough guy. But just Kendrick, I would make love to him and there's nothing he could do about it."

Schulz, 41, wasn't the only white comedian to reply to Lamar's rap bar.

Gary Owen asked his followers on X, "Did Kendrick just come for me??? lol" on Friday, November 22. The Ohio native posted a screenshot of the lyrics with a picture of Lamar, 37, wearing a crown of thorns with the caption: "If that's law, that makes me a criminal." The post garnered over 6,700 likes.

Did Kendrick just come for me??? lol — Gary Owen (@garyowencomedy) November 22, 2024

Known for his 18-year long marriage to Kenya Duke, a Black woman, Owen's joke garnered more criticism than laughter online, including a comment from Big Tigger.

Big Tigger, whose real name is Darian Morga, a DJ and TV personality best known as the host of BET's 'Rap City' and '106 & Park,' called Owen a "chronic offender."

He later clarified, "Be CLEAR.... I'm not coming for @garyowencomedy. He earned that right," Big Tigger, 51, wrote in Owen's comment section under his post. "And this election made me feel like he blacker than some black people. Kthanksbye."