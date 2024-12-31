The year 2024 has been full of ups and downs for the whole of Hollywood, including a number of jaw-dropping scandals and heartbreaking deaths. From January all the way to December, Enstarz covered these stories and captured the biggest moments in Hollywood.

Here are the 10 biggest stories you've seen here on Enstarz for the year.

Snoop Dogg and their wife, Shante Broadus, found themselves at the center of infidelity rumors. Cryptic posts posted on social media have only added fuel to the fire.

This includes Broadus' post in April that said, "They never cheat with prettier, they cheat with easier."

Despite all these, Snoop Dogg put the rumors to rest by posting a video on Instagram showing many photos of his wife. The video also featured their son Cordae.

Veteran talk show host Montel Williams opened up on his previous struggles with his opioid addiction. In a candid revelation, Williams revealed that his doctor went as far as to threaten that he'll report the host to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999, Williams ended up being dependent on opioids to deal with his condition. He has since become an advocate for medical marijuana and hemp-based products, educating others about their benefits.

Many celebrities have landed themselves in hot water when it comes to the law, one of which is "American Idol" alum Caleb Kennedy. The season 19 contestant has been sentenced to eight years in prison after killing a man while driving under the influence.

Aside from the prison sentence, Kennedy must pay a fine of $15,100. He will also be on probation for five years upon his release and is required to attend mental health and substance abuse counseling.

The relationship between rapper 50 Cent and his eldest son, Marquise, has been known to be far from ideal. This is highlighted all the more when 50 Cent reveals that he intended to pass down his fortune to his youngest son, Sire.

This revelation did not sit well with many, who have expressed disappointment and shock that the rapper's eldest son was not mentioned at all.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were heading for divorce, and hip-hop mogul Suge Knight claimed to have insight into the reason behind their split.

Knight suggested that the couple's separation may be linked to secrets uncovered during the March raids on Sean "Diddy" Combs' estate, hinting at possible shady behavior coming to light.

Prince William reportedly does not want his brother, Prince Harry, present at his future coronation after King Charles III's reign ends. The brothers remain estranged four years after Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties and moved to California.

Sources close to Prince William revealed that he has not forgiven Harry and would exclude him from the ceremony.

The year 2024 has been a very terrible year for Sean "Diddy" Combs, to say the least. The rapper and record producer faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. Currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center, he has been repeatedly denied bail.

As part of the investigations into the accusations, his Beverly Hills home has been raided by authorities. The home was eventually put up for sale, but Diddy has been struggling to find a buyer for the property due to the circumstances.

Luigi Mangione, once accustomed to lavish Christmas celebrations at his parents' million-dollar Maryland home, faced a somber holiday season in solitary confinement. The 26-year-old suspect spent Christmas Day under strict guard, enjoying a meal of corn-fed chicken and apple pie but barred from participating in typical inmate activities like games, cards, or television.

His isolated holiday mirrors the experience of Sean "Diddy" Combs, as both men face their first Christmas behind bars.

Taylor Swift faced backlash from Republican fans after publicly endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris following the presidential debate.

While her endorsement received widespread praise and prompted a surge in voter registrations on vote.gov, many Republican supporters criticized Swift, accusing her of being out of touch due to her wealth and using her celebrity status to push political views.

This year also saw its fair share of divorce filings, and one that was filed this year was by the wife of Judge Greg Mathis, Linda. She filed for divorce after 39 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split.

According to court filings, the "Judge Mathis" star and his wife separated in July. However, it is not known if the couple had a prenuptial agreement. In the divorce filing, Linda asked for spousal support for herself only.

Looking Ahead to 2025

The year 2025 is just around the corner, and it's already beginning to look like a very exciting year for Hollywood. As always, Enstarz will be there to bring you the latest news and everything you need to know throughout the year.

Thank you to our readers for making 2024 an incredible journey. Here's to all the great things 2025 can bring!