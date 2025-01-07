Keller Scott Fornes, known for his role in Great American Family's "County Rescue", died on December 19, 2024, in Eastland, Texas.

He was 32 years old.

Great American Media confirmed his death on January 6, paying tribute to the County Rescue star who died on December 19, 2024, in Eastland, Texas.

The network shared a heartfelt statement on social media, praising Fornes' multifaceted talents as an actor, writer, director, singer, and musician. They highlighted his positive impact on colleagues, noting that "his energy and enthusiasm lifted all he worked with."

Fornes portrayed Griffin in County Rescue and was set to begin production on the show's second season this month. His final Instagram post was made on December 14, where he shared some moments from his travels, work, and personal life.

Fornes' career included roles in Found, The Walking Dead, Genius, and films like The Secrets She Keeps. A University of North Texas graduate, he was also accomplished in various creative pursuits, including painting, drawing, music, and physical activities like boxing.

The news prompted an outpouring of tributes from costars and industry colleagues. Julia Reilly, the series lead, shared a photo with Fornes, writing "Miss you." Kristin Wollett posted set photos with the caption "In our hearts. Always." American Idol alum Colton Dixon remembered him as "incredibly kind and purposeful with his words," while Candace Cameron Bure responded with "💔🙏🏻."

According to the obituary published by Lacy Funeral Home, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, at Cowboy Church of Erath County in Stephenville, Texas.