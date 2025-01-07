Tom Holland and Zendaya have taken their engagement to the next level with matching tattoos!

Fans first noticed Zendaya's small "T" tattoo at the Golden Globes over the weekend, sparking speculation about its meaning. Now, it's been confirmed that the couple got matching ink as a symbol of their love.

Indeed, the celebrity pair visited Boston Tattoo Company in Massachusetts the day before Thanksgiving, according to a new report, where they each got their discreet tattoos.

Zendaya's "T" is paired with a matching "Z" on Tom's ribcage, per TMZ. The tattoos, of course, represent their initials, making their bond even more special. See a glimpse of Zendaya's below.

finding out that zendaya has a tiny “t” tattoo and an engagement ring was not on my golden globes bingo card 😭😭 i’m so happy for my girl pic.twitter.com/WdJuEnzYR9 — skye 🤍 (@4folklovermore) January 6, 2025

Zendaya's mother also joined the couple for the tattoo session, per the report, marking it as a family occasion.

Sources say the couple handled the pain like pros, and the experience was a relaxed, low-key affair.

The tattoo artist reportedly even gave them a discount, and they snapped pictures with the staff, who were said to be starstruck by the visit.

This is just the latest sign of the couple's commitment. Zendaya and Tom got engaged in December, with Tom reportedly proposing in a private moment at Zendaya's home.

Zendaya and Tom's Matching Tattoos

Zendaya's tattoo first caught attention at the Golden Globes, the same night she wore her new engagement ring for the first time.

She was there to celebrate her Best Actress nomination for Challengers. Tom, who skipped the red carpet, explained that he prefers to let Zendaya shine on her own during her career milestones.

In a January interview, Tom shared his plans for the future, revealing that once they have kids, he plans to step away from acting to focus on family.

He has made it clear that his priorities will shift to a quieter, more private life with Zendaya and their future children.