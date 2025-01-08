Steve Guttenberg, best known for his roles in Three Men and a Baby and Police Academy, stepped into the spotlight for an entirely different reason this week. The 66-year-old actor unexpectedly appeared during a live news report about the Los Angeles wildfires to deliver an urgent plea to residents in the affected area.

During the news segment on Tuesday, January 7, which you can see below, Guttenberg urged evacuees on Palisades Drive to leave their car keys in their vehicles.

"This is not a parking lot," Guttenberg emphasized to KTLA 5. "If you leave your car, leave the keys in there so a guy like me can move your car and make way for fire trucks."

The fast-moving fires, fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, have devastated over 1,200 acres, forcing more than 50,000 people to evacuate, per reports.

Steve Guttenberg Helps Amid L.A. Wildfires

Guttenberg explained that abandoned cars were creating traffic jams, preventing emergency crews from accessing the area quickly.

"There are families, pets, and people stuck up there," he said. "We're trying to clear Palisades Drive to help them get out."

Guttenberg added that he's been helping by moving vehicles whenever possible and encouraging others to do the same.

Initially, the news reporter didn't recognize Guttenberg, whose iconic roles from the 1980s have made him a familiar face to many. When asked if he was an actor, Guttenberg confirmed, prompting the reporter to reply, "You look familiar to me now."

The flames have threatened homes in Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and several nearby areas, with celebrities like Eugene Levy and Sandra Lee among those impacted.

Levy described seeing dark, ominous smoke from Temescal Canyon, as the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday. Lee shared footage of the fire nearing her Malibu property, thanking firefighters for their bravery, as Us Weekly showed.

Guttenberg used his impromptu moment on live TV to stress the importance of community during the crisis.

"Don't worry about your property," he urged. "Just get your loved ones and get out. I have friends up there that can't get out right now and they've been given evacuation order."

The interview ended abruptly as fire officials asked Guttenberg and the news crew to leave for safety. His actions, however, underscored how vital it is for everyone to band together during emergencies.