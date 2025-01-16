Kenny Law, a beloved cast member of Discovery Channel's "Moonshiners," has passed away at age 68.

Law's Choice Distillery announced his death on Facebook, stating that he died peacefully on January 14, 2025, surrounded by family.

According to his cousin Henry Law, who co-ran Law's Choice Distillery with Kenny, the television personality had been battling various health issues, including heart problems and diabetes. He was hospitalized due to a blood infection prior to his death, though no official cause has been released.

Law became a familiar face on "Moonshiners" after joining the docuseries in its eighth season. The show, which began in 2011, documents the lives of Appalachian moonshiners preserving their 200-year-old tradition of craft distilling.

A third-generation moonshiner following his father and grandfather Owen Law's footsteps, Kenny was remembered in his obituary as "a true outlaw – rebellious, fun-loving, charming, and tough as nails, yet soft-hearted toward those he loved." His proudest achievement was his daughter, described as his "pride and joy."

We’re deeply saddened about Kenny Law’s passing. He was a treasured member of our Moonshiners community since season eight. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Shine on,...

Fellow "Moonshiners" star Amanda Bryant paid tribute to Law on social media, calling him "a True Legend" and expressing condolences to his family. The show's official Facebook page also honored his memory, acknowledging his significant contribution to the moonshining community.

Law is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kenzie and Nathan Wright; two grandsons, Atlas and Fox; his brothers David and Ronnie Law; and his cousin Henry Lee Law, along with extended family. Funeral services will be held in Rocky Mount, Virginia.