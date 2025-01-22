Benedict Cumberbatch is on record telling-all — perhaps too much — when it comes to the highly anticipated Marvel film, Avengers: Doomsday.

The beloved actor met with Variety to discuss his lead role in the upcoming British film, The Thing With Feathers — a dark drama following a father struggling to keep his family together while grappling with the loss of his wife — when he accidentally leaked juicy details regarding the Marvel franchise.

Cumberbatch, best known for his role of Doctor Strange, slipped up and admitted that Strange — the Sorcerer Supreme and primary protector of Earth — may be taking a hiatus in the upcoming sequel.

"Is that a spoiler?" Cumberbatch, 48, asked regarding Marvel's 2026 sequel. "F**k it!"

Despite being taken aback by his momentary lapse in discretion he continued on, telling the media outlet that things changed when Jonathan Majors — known in the Marvel Universe as Kang the Conqueror who was set to become the next major villain — faced legal issues after being convicted of assaulting ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

That said, it seems Doctor Strange's hiatus from the Doomsday sequel has to do with "the character not aligning with this part of the story," although he suggested that his character will make a comeback in Avengers: Secret Wars, set to be released in 2027.

Although the actor caught himself before spilling too much, Cumberbatch told Variety that his character is "quite central to where things might go," teasing that he's set to appear in a third stand alone film. "They are very open to discussing where we go next," he said.

"Who do you want to write and direct the next one? What part of the comic lore do you want to explore so that Strange can keep evolving? He's a very rich character to play. He's a complex, contradictory, troubled human who's got these extraordinary abilities, so there's potent stuff to mess about with," the Emmy Award-winning actor detailed.

Although the London native is known as a major figure in the Marvel series, he's also utilizing his expertise to step into financing smaller and riskier projects, including Netflix miniseries Eric, a biopic following an eccentric painter, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, and Roses, a reimagining of the comedy/thriller War of the Roses.

"These are urgent stories that we feel a need to tell," Cumberbatch said. "I tend to appear in many of them so we can finance something that's either about a difficult subject or is really a niche piece of art-house cinema that deserves to be seen."