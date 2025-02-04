Cam'ron is setting the record straight after LiAngelo Ball called himself a better rapper and basketball player in a recent interview.

Ball appeared on Complex's 360 With Speedy in an interview published Jan. 31 where Speedy mentioned Gelo's "first ever rap beef" with Cam'ron after he "signed the greatest contract in the history of music." Their sit-down came weeks after Gelo's hit "Tweaker" went viral on social media, garnering over 14 million views on YouTube, catching the attention of fellow rappers and athletes.

During their talk, Ball asserted how he is better than Cam'ron in sports and music.

"I ain't finna get punked for nothing. I don't know Cam'ron... I rap colder than him. Basketball, colder than him. I knew this was coming, I just keep it cool," Ball boldly declared.

GELO (LiAngelo Ball) says he thinks he raps and plays ball better than Cam’ron



🎥: @complex https://t.co/gjzdNDeE1J pic.twitter.com/tj8gx30XWZ — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 30, 2025

Cam'ron addressed Ball's comments during an episode of It Is What It Is.

"I'm not doing Titos no more... the Tito Jackson's, I can't do it," Cam'ron began, seemingly shading Gelo as the "lesser-known" Ball brother. "I've never seen a basketball player slash rapper with CTE."

"Elaborate," co-host Mase said between chuckles.

"There's no other way to explain it, his comments... I never seen it before. I thought it was a boxing, football thing, but obviously rappers slash basketball players can get it [CTE] too."

Cam reacts to GELO saying he’s a colder rapper than him in a recent interview:



“I never seen a basketball player with CTE”



🎥: It Is What It Is/Youtube

🔗: https://t.co/JMfeIc0Fb5 https://t.co/ltDPYU5Pwl pic.twitter.com/ZeEb3YU5hy — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) February 4, 2025

"We didn't know you rapped... whatever. Why do you keep pushing the goalpost? We said you're not a professional basketball player. [...] I never said he couldn't rap. I didn't even know he did rap. [...] And we can tell how quick he switched his occupation," Cam'ron, born Cam'ron Giles, added.

"He's an athlete somewhere," Cam'ron continued when Mase suggested Gelo come onto the podcast, extending the invite. "Let's have a healthy discussion."

"I think because we're so hip... people forget how old we are. [...] I am older than Tim Duncan, older than Kevin Garnett, I look good. I'm 48 years old, what do I look like playing someone one on one," Cam'ron declared while describing how fans want to see the pair duke it out on the basketball court.

Ball took the internet by storm thanks to his song "Tweaker" which was released on Jan. 3 under his moniker G3.

"I might swerve, bend that corner, woah-woah / B--ch, hold on tight 'cause I tweak and this b-tch start lettin' sh-t go / And I heard that she wanna show-ow / Me who she be, I'm kinda f--kin' with it, show me some mo'," he raps on the song.

The song has since rocketed up the United States Spotify charts, where it has entered the top 10 with more than 1.3 million streams.

As of this writing, Gelo has not responded to Cam'ron's comments.