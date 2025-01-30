Blake Lively's mouth movements have become the subject of celebrity satire thanks to the unique talents of Michael Pavano, an actor and satirist on TikTok who's gained millions of views by emulating the distinct way that Lively holds her lips.

Earlier this month, Pavano struck it big on the platform with a video called "Blake Lively choosing a hat." In it, the impressionist tries on different headwear while pursing his lips and emoting in a manner facetiously akin to Lively. As of this writing, it has a staggering 24 million views on TikTok.

Pavano quickly followed it up with a second part, the rising TikToker employing the same satire but using the plot context of Lively's 2024 film It Ends With Us. Currently, the movie is at the heart of a legal battle between Lively and actor-director Justin Baldoni.

Nevertheless, in responding to the high number of views on his Lively clips, Pavano has since added to those with several more videos emulating Lively's lips — all to a flurry of overwhelmingly positive comments praising the funny celebrity caricature.

"Why do you look exactly like her?" one person quizzically commented under his It Ends With Us sendup.

Another astonishingly added, "HOW IS THE MOUTH SO ACCURATE" — it's a sentiment that many others echoed in the comments section.

"I thought this was Blake Lively," yet another commenter responded in deadpan before adding a tears of joy emoji.

Yet others zeroed in on their favorite Lively movement that Pavano satirized. "That unnecessary deep breath every freaking time," a separate commenter remarked.

Pavano's spot-on Lively lip impression comes as the actress herself is currently embroiled in a high-profile saga surrounding It Ends With Us.

Lively had filed a harassment complaint against Baldoni in December 2024, citing several on-set incidents, accusing him of orchestrating an online campaign to ruin her reputation.

Baldoni denied the allegations and countersued, accusing Lively and her husband, fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, of defamation and attempting to derail his career.

Earlier this week, a deeply personal six-minute voice message Baldoni left for Lively in April 2023 was leaked, revealing his apology to the actress over an It Ends With Us rooftop scene that's at the crux of their food.