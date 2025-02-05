Too $hort is grieving deeply after the tragic loss of his older brother, Wayne Shaw, who was killed in Oakland last week.

Authorities report that Shaw, 61, was shot on Wednesday, January 29, when he stepped outside to confront a group of people attempting to ram a vehicle into a cannabis dispensary. After the suspects fired at him, they fled the scene. Emergency responders transported Shaw to a hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

The day after the heartbreaking incident, Too $hort took to Instagram to express his grief. In a series of posts, the rapper shared videos of himself driving, visibly struggling with his emotions. In one post, he simply wrote, "Real tears." In another, he revealed how difficult it has been for him to communicate with anyone, saying, "Ain't really replying to a lot of texts or answering calls right now. I can't."

Support poured in from fellow artists and fans in response to Too $hort's emotional posts. The comments were filled with condolences from high-profile figures, including Mike Epps, Royce Da 5'9", Tamar Braxton, DJ Premier, Monica, MC Hammer, G-Eazy, Lloyd Banks, Daz Dillinger, Fat Joe, E-40, Lil Jon, IAMSU!, Styles P, and P-Lo.

Authorities have also launched an investigation into Shaw's involvement with the dispensary, as records do not show a cannabis permit issued for the location. Officials urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section or submit videos or photos to assist with the case.

The killing took place near a location significant to Too $hort—just blocks away from "Too $hort Way," a street named in his honor in 2022. That same year, December 10 was officially declared Too $hort Day by Oakland's former mayor, Libby Schaaf, who praised the rapper for representing the city's culture.

At the ceremony, Ice Cube acknowledged Too $hort's influence, stating, "He decided to put his energy, his time, his creativity into something positive and something constructive. He took the whole industry by himself in a lot of ways by being the spearhead and letting people know about Oakland, California, and the Bay Area."

Too $hort continues to mourn his brother's loss while receiving overwhelming support from his community.