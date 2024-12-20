Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr. went viral for what fans deemed an "unrecognizable" new look.

Gerard Butler uploaded a promotional clip for 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera' with Jackson on Wednesday, December 18. Butler will reprise his role of Big Nick in the 'Den of Thieves' (2018)'s highly anticipated sequel, alongside 50 Cent, and Jackson, who plays Donnie Wilson.

"We love this movie so much we're already thinking up the next one. All ideas are welcome," Butler wrote in the post's caption.

"'Den of Thieves... 300,'" Jackson began in the clip. "It's gonna be the same Jackson, but twice the Butler. Gonna be the weirdest crossover ever."

"What's your new name for that if we make a third one," Butler asked.

"Den of Thrieves," Jackson joked with a laugh. Despite their lighthearted banter, some fans were quite critical of Jackson's weight gain.

"Damn he let himself go," criticized one follower, while another said, "He looks older than his father."

"My man put on some weight," a third commenter wrote, while a fourth asked if he gained weight specifically for his new role.

Others praised the 'Straight Outta Compton' star, with one writing, "Met O'Shea Jr once at a Target he was so cool and humble I told him he's a great actor just like his pops. Nice man 👏." Another penned: "Wow, two great actors~♡ [...] I'm looking forward to the movie, too."

Fans first noticed the 33-year-old's weight gain in May 2023 after he appeared in the Los Angeles Rams' "Are You Gonna Be Here For It?" campaign, and again that July when he attended one of his dad's Big3 events.

"Big Nick is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie, who is embroiled in the treacherous world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world's largest diamond exchange," the movie's 'IMDb' described.

'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera' hits theaters on January 10, 2025.