Travis Kelce went all out for Taylor Swift this Valentine's Day. According to a new Page Six report, the NFL star spent $100,000 on lavish gifts for the superstar.

Gifts reportedly included roses, candy, gold necklaces, diamond earrings, shoes and clothes, including a box of Red Eternity Venus et Fleur's Le Duo Magnifique which retails for $999. But one particularly sweet gift that presumably meant more to Swift was a handmade card.

"Travis also wanted to include something extra personal so he surprised Taylor with a handmade Valentine's Day card," a source told the outlet.

This Valentine's Day definitely tops last year's gifts, when Kelce reportedly spent $16,000 on gifts for Swift, dropping $7,000 on roses alone.

Kelce's older brother, Jason Kelce, recently shared how Swift has completely changed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end -- particularly, when it comes to helping him mature.

"It's been staggering honestly," Jason said on the Fitz & Whit podcast of the changes he's seen. "One of the things I love so much about Travis is that he never grew up. He was like Peter Pan and the Lost Boys."

"I think that sometimes you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you and that's a good thing," he continued. "Trav he is growing up. He still got that youthful enthusiasm. I think he'll always have that, that's just part of his personality and I think it's one of the reasons that every teammate has loved playing with him."

And although the Kansas City Chiefs ended up losing to the Philadelphia Eagles at this year's Super Bowl -- and Swift was brutally booed at the game when cameras showed her on the jumbotron -- the setbacks can end up being a positive thing for their relationship.

Relationship therapist Jaime Bronstein told Page Six, the two "have to lose to appreciate winning."

"Things were almost too perfect for them, and to be humbled in life, as an individual and as a couple, is a beautiful thing and I believe it will make them stronger," Bronstein said. "If there's no conflict ever, then it's a surface relationship. That's never recommended. It's a good thing and a normal thing for relationships to be tested. To be tested in whatever way it is, is a positive thing because it means both people are showing up as their authentic selves."