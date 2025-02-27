Tatum O'Neal has expressed her frustration and disappointment at being left out of her father, Ryan O'Neal's will.

In an interview with Variety, the 60-year-old actress addressed her late father's decision and how it has affected her.

Ryan O'Neal, who passed away on December 8, 2023, at the age of 82, chose not to include his daughter in his will.

According to People, Tatum believes that this decision stemmed from her 2004 memoir, A Paper Life, in which she shared painful details about their difficult relationship. The first book that I wrote was just an honest book. And that's what got him," she stated.

Her memoir revealed personal struggles, including her father's volatile temper and her own experiences of abuse within his inner circle.

Tatum has faced financial difficulties in recent years, dealing with medical expenses from a stroke and a recent neck surgery.

Tatum O'Neal has savage three-word response to being cut out of father Ryan's will https://t.co/zWclPm9sec — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 27, 2025

Tatum O'Neal Plans Documentary After Losing Out on Father's Inheritance

Tatum claimed to have lost $1 million due to an accountant who took advantage of her during her heroin addiction, EntertainmentWeekly said.

Given her financial burdens, the news of being excluded from the will was particularly frustrating for her. However, she responded bluntly, saying, "Keep it, mother."

Her son, Kevin McEnroe, supported her sentiments, referring to the inheritance as "blood money." He emphasized that his mother is focused on moving forward rather than dwelling on the past.

"I think the best revenge is your own success," McEnroe added, noting that Tatum is working on an upcoming documentary about her life, which could help ease her financial struggles.

Despite their estranged relationship, Tatum and her father reconnected in 2008 after Ryan's longtime partner, Farrah Fawcett, was diagnosed with cancer.

Their bond remained complicated, but they shared some meaningful moments in his last years.

In a past interview, Tatum recalled a moment when her father apologized, saying, "He told me he's sorry. He's all I have in terms of family, and I needed him in my life. My dad was absolutely everything to me."

Tatum's complicated history with her father included years of estrangement and struggles with addiction. However, she expressed deep sorrow upon his passing. "I feel great sorrow with my father's passing.

He meant the world to me. I loved him very much and know he loved me too. I'll miss him forever, and I feel very lucky that we ended on such good terms."