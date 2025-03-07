Fans have seemingly made it clear—they are tired of hearing about Natalie "Nadya" Suleman, better known as "Octomom."

As she steps back into the spotlight over 15 years after making headlines for giving birth to octuplets, social media reactions indicate that the public has little interest in her return.

Suleman's latest appearance on 'The View' and her upcoming Lifetime biopic 'I Was Octomom,' along with the companion docuseries 'Confessions of Octomom,' have been met with widespread criticism rather than anticipation. Many online users have voiced their frustration, questioning why she is receiving renewed attention.

Twitter user @MsKittNoire summed up the sentiment bluntly, tweeting, "octomom Natlie Suleman is a circus freak and should not be given a platform on #theView to promote her movie that nobody gives a solid fuck about. It lowers the collective IQ of the viewers."

octomom Natlie Suleman is a circus freak and should not be given a platform on #theView to promote her movie that nobody gives a solid fuck about



Its lowers the collective IQ of the viewers.. pic.twitter.com/uIfcZtFV4y — Kitt Noire (@MsKittNoire) March 7, 2025

Another user, @lee_pierpont, dismissed the media coverage entirely, responding to The View's official account with, "I can't tell you how much I DON'T care about the octomom. I watch for hot topics."

While some acknowledged the upcoming film, the enthusiasm was minimal. User @suzan189 tweeted, "For someone that "hates" the spotlight the Octomom is certainly seeking it out nowadays. PS I'm peacing out when she comes on. #TheView"

For someone that "hates" the spotlight the Octomom is certainly seeking it out nowadays. PS I'm peacing out when she comes on. 🤮#TheView — suzan189 (@suzan189) March 7, 2025

The general consensus among online commenters is that Suleman's attempt at re-entering the public eye is unwarranted. Despite this, she continues to push her narrative, emphasizing her role as a mother. "Natalie Suleman is just a mom of many and she is very, very, very grateful," she told People.

However, public reaction suggests that her efforts to reshape her image are falling flat. The overwhelming lack of interest signals that many viewers are ready to move on from her story.