Glennon Doyle, a bestselling author and activist known for her raw and personal storytelling, has inspired millions with books like 'Untamed' and 'Love Warrior.' With an Oprah's Book Club selection under her belt and a strong following for her podcast 'We Can Do Hard Things,' Doyle has become a trusted voice in self-help and personal growth. Her latest book, We Can Do Hard Things, aims to guide readers through life's toughest questions.

Doyle wants readers to believe in their ability to navigate life's toughest moments. Her latest book serves as a guide to uncovering what she calls the "20 essential questions" that shape our lives.

"We circle around the same 20 Questions throughout our lives. Inside this book are those questions — and the answers that saved my life," Doyle stated in materials shared by her publisher.

Doyle introduced her book and its accompanying tour on TODAY on March 9. The book shares a title with the podcast she co-hosts alongside her sister, Amanda Doyle, and her wife, Abby Wambach, both of whom contributed to writing it.

The inspiration for this book came from a particularly difficult year for Doyle and her family. She revealed that her sister was diagnosed with cancer, Wambach lost her brother, and she herself was battling anorexia.

"For the first time, they were all drowning at the same time. So they turned toward the only thing that's ever saved them: deep, honest conversations with other brave, kind, wise people," notes from the publisher explained.

The book compiles conversations with well-known figures, including Ina Garten, Justice Ketanji Brown, Cheryl Strayed, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Emily Nagoski, and Esther Perel, among others.

According to the authors, these discussions led to two profound realizations: No one is truly alone, and no one has to remain lost.

"As they wrote down every life-saving answer they discovered, they realized they were creating their own personal survival guide," the book's official description states, which became the foundation for this project.

"This book is a place to turn to when you feel clueless and alone; when you need language for how you feel; when you need clarity in the chaos. A place not to learn—but to remember—what you already know. A place to save yourself, again and again," the publisher added.

Doyle has authored several other books, including 'Carry On, Warrior' (2013), 'Love Warrior' (2016), and 'Untamed' (2020).