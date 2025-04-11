Russell Brand is defending Diddy's parties, claiming that they were nothing more than "tedious" garden parties.

The comedian posted a video to his X account on April 11 where he opened up about the parties and referenced actor Terrence Howard's comments about men attending Diddy's parties and how they lost their man card as a result.

"Now, Terrence Howard has said that any any man who went to a Diddy party has lost his man card and I think he said, 'got f*cked.' I think he means literally given that it's a Diddy party," Brand began.

"I went to that one, that white party one and frankly, a bit of an f would have livened up an otherwise pretty tedious garden party. It was essentially going to the Chelsea flower show, but just with some Hip-Hop playing," Brand continued.

The comedian then inserted the clip of Howard discussing an incident where he believes Diddy tried to have sex with him. However, after the inserted clip ends, Brand laughs at the accusations made by Howard.

Terrence Howard said that any man who's gone to a Diddy party has lost his man card and gotten f*cked.



I went to one, and quite frankly, it was essentially a tedious garden party with some hip-hop playing in the background. pic.twitter.com/0EjUDVDmPb — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) April 11, 2025

Brand's comments come after he had previously spoken on attending a Diddy party, where he revealed that he was not "qualified to handle" what went on there.

"[I'm] pretty glad I did actually, because it turns out that stuff went on at those Diddy parties that I was not qualified to handle as a person that is craving a deep and profound connection to God. And denied that connection to God, all sorts of ridiculous choices," Brand had said in a clip posted to his TikTok account in 2024.

@russellbrand I went to a Diddy party - I had to go home by myself and freak myself off. I want a refund. ♬ original sound - Russell Brand

Diddy was arrested in September 2024 and has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution charges. He has a trial set for May 5, 2025.

Brand has also been the subject of controversy as he has been charged with one count of oral rape, one count of rape, one count of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault from allegations between the years of 1999 and 2005.

The comedian is due in court in England over the charges on May 2, 2025 and has since denied the accusations made against him.