Chelsea Handler was seen out in arms with Ralph Fiennes at the Vanity Fair afterparty on Sunday following the Oscars 2025 ceremony.

The 50-year-old comedian and the Oscar-nominated 62-year-old actor looked upbeat as they left the star-studded event together.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Handler wore a silver strapless Khoon Hooi gown, but after leaving the venue, she switched from gold heels to white sneakers. She was also pictured holding a cocktail glass and wearing a beaming smile.

Fiennes, meanwhile, rounded off the glamorous night with a classic black tuxedo and bow tie. As they posed and smiled for the cameras, the duo appeared relaxed, igniting speculation surrounding their relationship.

Chelsea Handler cozies up to Ralph Fiennes at Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2025 afterparty View In: https://t.co/ewHbcfh99w pic.twitter.com/0aw5Y7HNgE — RONDON👑 (@MenorRondon) March 4, 2025

That Flirty Exchange At The Critics Choice Awards

The rumored new couple's Oscars outing came weeks after they had their flirty moment at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, an award show Handler hosted on February 7.

The former "Chelsea Lately" host, meanwhile, reenacted a Nicole Kidman scene from the actress's 2024 erotic thriller "Babygirl" next to Fiennes during the ceremony.

During the awards show, she joked, "'Babygirl' was one of my favorite movies this year because I love everything Nicole Kidman does. It even inspired me to hire a new sexy intern."

She then recreated an iconic scene from the film in which Kidman was given a glass of milk. As part of the skit, Handler held a glass of her milk at the ceremony. Fiennes then leaned in, repeating a cheeky line from the film: "Good girl. Good girl. Keep going, don't stop."

In #Babygirl fashion, Ralph Fiennes calls Critics Choice Awards host Chelsea Handler a "good girl" after she chugs a glass of milk.



Video courtesy of @CriticsChoice pic.twitter.com/JBVpeKSAmv — IndieWire (@IndieWire) February 8, 2025

The comedian went along, downing the drink before resuming the ceremony. Immediately, the exchange went viral, and fans began to wonder if their chemistry extended beyond the written lines.

Handler's Relationship Status

Handler and Fiennes have not commented on the state of their relationship, although the comedian alluded to being taken in a February episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

As for the mystery partner, she explained, per Us Weekly, "We didn't really become lovers until about six or seven months ago."

I've known him for years. I've always been attracted to him, but he was not available. I always have wanted someone like him in my life."

Handler, who split from fellow stand-up comic Jo Koy nearly three years ago, made the remarks about sex. Last month, she said on the "Armchair Expert" podcast that the reason that their relationship ended was that they had different expectations of a relationship.

Handler claimed that Koy's views were "outdated, old-fashioned" and said, per Us Weekly, "It was a decision between having a relationship and choosing myself and my own sanity."