While Travis Kelce gears up for one last shot at the NFL's Lombardi Trophy, his Ohio hometown just handed him and his retired brother Jason a different kind of honor: civic recognition for leadership off the field.

The Won't Quit Foundation, alongside Ohio State Representative Darnell T. Brewer, awarded Travis and Jason Kelce the Outstanding Leadership Award, celebrating not just their NFL careers but their years of philanthropic work and community involvement. The brothers, who grew up in Cleveland Heights, have become hometown heroes in more ways than one.

Jason, who officially retired earlier this year after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, has shifted focus to charitable efforts, including raising nearly $1 million for autism initiatives through the Eagles Autism Challenge. Travis, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, continues his work with Eighty-Seven & Running, a foundation he launched to support underserved youth in both Kansas City and Northeast Ohio.

Though neither brother was confirmed to be present at the June 22 ceremony, the award serves as a symbolic tribute to the Kelce family's lasting impact on their hometown. In a formal statement, Rep. Brewer praised the brothers for "standing out as beacons of hope and inspiration" and showing what leadership means on and off the gridiron.

While Travis prepares for what could be his final NFL season—one many fans believe he wants to finish with another championship ring—he's also stayed in the headlines for reasons beyond football. His high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift has only magnified public interest in the Kelce family. Swift didn't attend the ceremony either, but the singer has become part of the extended Kelce narrative, especially after attending multiple Chiefs games during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The Kelce brothers have been celebrated before by Cleveland Heights: a mural, bobbleheads, and public shoutouts have become part of their local lore. But the Won't Quit Foundation honor cements their legacy in more official terms.

As Travis trains for one last campaign and Jason settles into post-NFL life, their hometown has already declared them champions—not just in football, but in leadership, generosity, and community.