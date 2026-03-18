Samira Wiley has stepped away from the upcoming Broadway revival of "Proof" as she focuses on her health, according to an announcement from the show's producers.

In a statement released March 17, the production confirmed that the actress withdrew due to a "treatable medical condition that calls for her full attention."

The team also expressed their "complete support and well wishes" as Wiley takes time to recover, People reported.

The sudden exit marks a change for the highly anticipated revival of "Proof," where Wiley was set to star alongside Ayo Edebiri, Don Cheadle, and Jin Ha.

For Wiley, the role would have been a major Broadway milestone, adding to her already well-known work on television.

Stepping into the role of Claire is Kara Young, a celebrated stage performer and two-time Tony Award winner.

Young has earned strong recognition in recent years, including back-to-back Tony wins, and now takes on a key role in the limited-run production.

Samira Wiley Pulls Out of Broadway Show Due to Medical Condition https://t.co/VBCGi85kBZ — E! News (@enews) March 17, 2026

Samira Wiley's Exit Felt as 'Proof' Continues Production

Directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail, the play is scheduled for a 16-week engagement at Broadway's Booth Theatre. Preview performances are set to begin on March 31, with opening night planned for April 16.

The play tells the story of Catherine, a young woman dealing with the loss of her father, a brilliant mathematician.

When a mysterious notebook is discovered, questions arise about who truly wrote an important proof, forcing Catherine to face both doubt and expectation.

Wiley, best known for her roles in "Orange Is the New Black" and "The Handmaid's Tale," has earned praise for her performances on screen. Her absence from the production is being felt, but the show is moving forward with its updated cast.

The news also comes during a period of personal change for Wiley. Earlier this year, she and her wife, Lauren Morelli, announced they were ending their marriage after nine years.

According to ENews, in a joint statement shared in January, the pair said, "After nine years together we have decided to end our marriage," while also emphasizing their continued commitment to raising their daughter together.