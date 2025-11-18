Liev Schreiber, the 58-year-old actor known for "Ray Donovan," was admitted to a New York City hospital on Sunday after experiencing a sudden, severe headache.

Medical personnel conducted extensive testing throughout the day, though no definitive diagnosis has been confirmed.

Schreiber contacted his physician when the intense pain began, and was immediately advised to seek hospital care. He spent the night under observation while doctors performed numerous tests to determine the underlying cause of his condition. Despite the medical emergency, his representatives confirmed that he maintains full physical capabilities, including the ability to walk, speak, and use all limbs normally.

His representative told media outlets that "out of an abundance of caution, Liev went into the hospital for testing and as of this afternoon, he has been cleared to return to work." The statement indicates the actor's condition did not present immediate neurological complications, though further evaluation remains ongoing.

The hospitalization marks a second significant health episode for Schreiber involving headaches. During his run in the Broadway production of "Doubt: A Parable" last year, the acclaimed performer experienced transient global amnesia, a temporary but complete memory loss condition triggered by a severe migraine. During that incident, he found himself unable to recall his scene partner Amy Ryan's name backstage and lost all memory of the play itself once onstage. Following that episode, multiple medical tests, including an MRI, revealed no brain abnormalities or bleeding.

Schreiber's career spans decades, with notable roles in film and television. The Tony Award-winning actor is perhaps best known for his lead role in Showtime's crime drama "Ray Donovan," which ran for seven seasons and earned him three Emmy nominations. He has also appeared in the "Scream" franchise, the Oscar-winning film "Spotlight," and recent projects including Netflix's "The Perfect Couple" and the crime thriller "Caught Stealing."

The actor maintains a full professional schedule, recently voicing the character Sam Fisher in the adult animated series "Splinter Cell: Deathwatch." He has been recognized throughout his career with numerous accolades, including a Tony Award, a Golden Globe, and 9 Emmy nominations.

Schreiber's family includes two adult children, Sasha and Kai, whom he shares with actress Naomi Watts, as well as a daughter, Hazel Bee, born in August 2023, with his wife, Taylor Neisen. The family resides in New York.