Actor Ian Ziering is facing serious legal trouble after a civil lawsuit accused him of assault and battery during an alleged road rage incident on New Year's Eve 2023.

The complaint was filed in Los Angeles County by Jacob Hernandez, who claims the actor verbally and physically attacked him during a traffic stop in Hollywood.

According to the lawsuit, Hernandez and a friend were riding motorbikes through a crowded Los Angeles street on Dec. 31, 2023.

While trying to change lanes, they briefly stopped in front of a Mercedes-Benz carrying Ziering.

The filing states that traffic was already at a standstill and that Hernandez, who was 20 years old at the time, was "not impeding the flow of traffic in any way."

The complaint alleges that Ziering suddenly exited his vehicle and began yelling at Hernandez. Hernandez says he did not respond.

Moments later, Ziering allegedly shoved him without warning, causing Hernandez to fall into his friend and knocking both bikes to the ground.

The lawsuit claims both riders were injured and their bikes were damaged during the incident.

As the situation escalated, Hernandez says others nearby stepped in to help him, leading to what the filing describes as a "melee."

The lawsuit claims the incident was captured on video. It further alleges that Ziering's actions were "intentional" and caused both physical and emotional harm.

Lawsuit Claims Ian Ziering Used Fame

The lawsuit also accuses Ziering of using his celebrity status to control how the incident was portrayed publicly.

Hernandez claims Ziering gave interviews and shared social media posts that left out key details, making Hernandez appear to be the aggressor.

As a result, Hernandez was arrested on May 21, 2024, and held on $50,000 bail. He was later informed that the District Attorney's office would not move forward with criminal charges.

Hernandez says the arrest and media attention caused serious mental health struggles, including anxiety, panic attacks, and fear of public judgment.

The filing states that he now avoids leaving his home and using social media due to the public attention surrounding the case.

Hernandez is seeking compensatory and punitive damages and has requested a jury trial.

At the time of the incident, police described the event differently. An LAPD release said a motorist was assaulted by several mini-bike riders after a dispute over possible damage to his vehicle.

Police noted that Ziering's car was vandalized and that his 10-year-old daughter was inside the vehicle, though neither was seriously injured.

Ziering later shared a statement on Instagram, saying he exited his car to check for damage and that the situation quickly escalated. He said the incident left him "deeply concerned" about public safety.