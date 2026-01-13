Leonardo DiCaprio and Julia Roberts grabbed attention at the 83rd Golden Globes when cameras caught them talking. A lip-reading expert shared their interpretation of the moment, which went viral.

The Golden Globes had many viral moments, and DiCaprio, nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy for his role in One Battle After Another, was involved in a few. While the show celebrated movies, people also watched the stars chatting during breaks.

Photographers captured DiCaprio conversing with Roberts. The Mirror Us says lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling looked at the footage. DiCaprio leaned in and covered his mouth while speaking to Roberts. They smiled and looked relaxed while posing for photos.

Roberts joked, "You could try something original." DiCaprio replied, "It's quite disturbing. I think I'm trapped with it now." It's not clear what they were talking about, but they seemed to be enjoying the conversation.

People noticed that the interaction ended with laughter, which pointed to a friendly relationship. The Mirror Us said that even though some viewers found the exchange "disturbing," the two stars, who have known each other for years, appeared at ease with each other.

DiCaprio remained in the spotlight as the night progressed, especially during host Nikki Glaser's opening speech. Glaser mentioned his career before joking, "What a career you have had," later adding, "The most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish all that before your girlfriend turned 30. It is just insane."

After the audience reacted, Glaser said, "I'm sorry I made that joke; it's cheap. I tried not to, but we don't know anything else about you, man. There's nothing else. Open up." DiCaprio laughed as she continued.

While neither DiCaprio nor Roberts won acting awards, One Battle After Another won Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy. The movie also won Best Director and Best Screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson, and Teyana Taylor won Best Supporting Female Actor.

The quick DiCaprio-Roberts chat gave fans a peek at what happens off-camera during awards season.

In other news, Leonardo DiCaprio revealed to Page Six that he keeps his personal life private to avoid fame burnout, a strategy he adopted after his breakout role in "Titanic." He explained, "Only get out there and do something when you have something to say, or you have something to show for it. Otherwise, just disappear as much as you possibly can."

DiCaprio said this approach helps him sustain a long, meaningful career while maintaining focus on his craft.