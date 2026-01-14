Glee star Becca Tobin is speaking out after Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, became involved in the ongoing "toxic" mom group controversy sparked by Ashley Tisdale French's recent essay.

Tobin says Koma crossed a line by publicly mocking Tisdale, even though she never named anyone in her story.

On the Tuesday, Jan. 13 episode of her "LadyGang" podcast, Tobin, 39, shared her strong reaction to Koma's social media response.

"I don't think there's any loser in this group, not one, except for Hilary Duff's husband," Tobin said.

"I think it is so gross when husbands jump in and get petty. Especially since Ashley did not name names."

The controversy began after Tisdale French published a personal essay in "The Cut" on Jan. 5, describing why she chose to leave what she called a "toxic" mom group.

While the actress kept the group anonymous, online speculation quickly followed. A representative for Tisdale later denied that the essay was about Duff or her circle of friends.

Despite that, Koma responded with a now-viral Instagram Story on Jan. 6.

According to People, he recreated Tisdale's essay photo shoot and added a fake "The Cut" headline calling someone "the most self obsessed tone deaf person on earth," framing it as "a mom group tell-all through a father's eyes."

Becca Tobin Understands Ashley Tisdale's Essay

Tobin said that response is what bothered her most. "I really am rubbed the wrong way when a man inserts himself like this, and it's solely for him to get attention," she explained.

She also criticized Koma for what she described as a personal attack, Yahoo reported.

"He called her self-obsessed and self-absorbed. I think that's so tacky," Tobin added. "She goes low, and then he goes lower."

"LadyGang" co-host Jac Vanek agreed, noting that Koma has a reputation for stirring up drama online. "He always inserts himself into things," Vanek said. "I wouldn't want my husband doing it."

While Tobin was firm in her criticism of Koma, she said she could understand why Tisdale chose to write the essay.

As a mom herself, Tobin said many women relate to feeling overwhelmed by parenting dynamics and changing friendships.

"Your world revolves around your kids, so your world becomes your friend group," she said.

Still, Tobin questioned the decision to publish the essay publicly. "Someone should have warned her," she said, noting how quickly internet users connect the dots. "They're going to know within three seconds exactly who you're talking about."